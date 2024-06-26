The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 194,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of XPH were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bristol-myers Squibb, trading up about 1.3% with over 7.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 0.6% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. Arvinas is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.5% on the day, while Marinus Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.