Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bristol-myers Squibb, trading up about 1.3% with over 7.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 0.6% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. Arvinas is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.5% on the day, while Marinus Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH
