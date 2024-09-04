Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.1% with over 197.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4% on volume of over 44.2 million shares. Insulet is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Dollar Tree is lagging other components of the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 19.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.