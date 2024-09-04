News & Insights

Markets
VV

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VV

September 04, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Vanguard Large-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 212,000. Shares of VV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.1% with over 197.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4% on volume of over 44.2 million shares. Insulet is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Dollar Tree is lagging other components of the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 19.2%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VVVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VV
NVDA
TSLA
PODD
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.