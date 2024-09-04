The Vanguard Large-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 212,000. Shares of VV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.1% with over 197.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4% on volume of over 44.2 million shares. Insulet is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Dollar Tree is lagging other components of the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 19.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VV

