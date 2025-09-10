The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 167,000. Shares of UTES were up about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vistra, trading up about 8.4% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nextera Energy, up about 0.9% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Constellation Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9% on the day, while Ameren is lagging other components of the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: UTES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.