Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vistra, trading up about 8.4% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nextera Energy, up about 0.9% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Constellation Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9% on the day, while Ameren is lagging other components of the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: UTES
