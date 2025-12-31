The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 729,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of USSG were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.7% with over 55.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 0.1% on volume of over 22.3 million shares. Burlington Stores is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Western Digital is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USSG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.