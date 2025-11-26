The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 144,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of USCA were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 95.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.4% on volume of over 31.2 million shares. Robinhood Markets is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8.4% on the day, while Zscaler is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 10.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.