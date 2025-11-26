Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 95.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.4% on volume of over 31.2 million shares. Robinhood Markets is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8.4% on the day, while Zscaler is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 10.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA
