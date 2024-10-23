Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 4% with over 178.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 4.3% on volume of over 33.5 million shares. Northern Trust is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 8% on the day, while Enphase Energy is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 14.7%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH
