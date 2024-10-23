The iShares MSCI World ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 751,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 230,000. Shares of URTH were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 4% with over 178.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 4.3% on volume of over 33.5 million shares. Northern Trust is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 8% on the day, while Enphase Energy is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 14.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH

