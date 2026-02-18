Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2% with over 87.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 0.8% on volume of over 37.4 million shares. Cadence Design Systems is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.4% on the day, while Arista Networks is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Technology ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TTEQ
