The T Rowe Price Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 491,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of TTEQ were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2% with over 87.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 0.8% on volume of over 37.4 million shares. Cadence Design Systems is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.4% on the day, while Arista Networks is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Technology ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TTEQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.