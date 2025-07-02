Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Financial, trading down about 0.4% with over 20.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, up about 0.1% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TACK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.