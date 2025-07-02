The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 295,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of TACK were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Financial, trading down about 0.4% with over 20.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, up about 0.1% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TACK

