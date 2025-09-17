The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 155,000. Shares of SFLR were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.2% with over 124.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 4.8% on volume of over 89.1 million shares. Workday is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Uber Technologies is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFLR

