The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 134,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of SDOG were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.3% with over 52.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.8% on volume of over 37.2 million shares. Southwest Airlines is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4% on the day, while Chevron is lagging other components of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDOG

