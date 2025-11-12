Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.3% with over 52.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.8% on volume of over 37.2 million shares. Southwest Airlines is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4% on the day, while Chevron is lagging other components of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDOG
