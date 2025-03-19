The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 443,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of RSPD were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 4.7% with over 52.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.9% on volume of over 30.7 million shares. LKQ is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.