Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 4.7% with over 52.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.9% on volume of over 30.7 million shares. LKQ is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.8%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD
