The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 217,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of QQH were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading up about 6.7% with over 123.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.4% on volume of over 100.9 million shares. Western Digital is lagging other components of the HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QQH

