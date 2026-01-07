Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading up about 6.7% with over 123.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.4% on volume of over 100.9 million shares. Western Digital is lagging other components of the HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 9.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QQH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.