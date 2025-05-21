Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alphabet trading up about 5% with over 41.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, down about 0.1% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Fair Isaac is lagging other components of the Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 16.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QIDX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.