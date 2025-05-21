The Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 190,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of QIDX were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alphabet trading up about 5% with over 41.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, down about 0.1% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Fair Isaac is lagging other components of the Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 16.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QIDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.