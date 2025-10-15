The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 227,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of QABA were off about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Eastern Bankshares, trading down about 1.3% with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hancock Whitney, off about 5.4% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. C&F Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.