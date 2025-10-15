Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Eastern Bankshares, trading down about 1.3% with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hancock Whitney, off about 5.4% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. C&F Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA
