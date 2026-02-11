Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 1.2% with over 17.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, down about 1.5% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Jinkosolar Holding is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 7.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXH
