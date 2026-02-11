The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 3.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 239,000. Shares of PXH were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 1.2% with over 17.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, down about 1.5% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Jinkosolar Holding is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 7.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXH

