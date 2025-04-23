Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

The Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 260,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of PIZ were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alamos Gold Inc hares, trading down about 3.2% with over 4.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 3.1% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Telix Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11% on the day.

