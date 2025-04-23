Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alamos Gold Inc hares, trading down about 3.2% with over 4.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 3.1% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Telix Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ
