Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 3.3% with over 27.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.4% on volume of over 14.9 million shares. Corning is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Delek Logistics Partners) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 12.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM
