The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 290,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PFM were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 3.3% with over 27.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.4% on volume of over 14.9 million shares. Corning is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Delek Logistics Partners) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 12.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

