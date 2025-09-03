Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OAKM

The Oakmark US Large Cap ET is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 145,000. Shares of OAKM were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alphabet, trading up about 8.1% with over 60.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, off about 1.1% on volume of over 21.0 million shares. Conocophillips is lagging other components of the Oakmark US Large Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 3.8%.

