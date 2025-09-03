Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alphabet, trading up about 8.1% with over 60.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, off about 1.1% on volume of over 21.0 million shares. Conocophillips is lagging other components of the Oakmark US Large Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 3.8%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OAKM
