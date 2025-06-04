The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of NANR were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading off about 0.9% with over 35.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, down about 2.9% on volume of over 34.3 million shares. MP Materials is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.2% on the day, while PBF Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NANR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.