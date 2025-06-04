Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading off about 0.9% with over 35.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, down about 2.9% on volume of over 34.3 million shares. MP Materials is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.2% on the day, while PBF Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NANR
