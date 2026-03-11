Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MODL

The VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 537,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 90,000. Shares of MODL were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.6% with over 80.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Oracle, up about 9.4% on volume of over 57.3 million shares. Fair Isaac is lagging other components of the VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 9.8%.

