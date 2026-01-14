Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MKTN

The Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of MKTN were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading up about 0.7% with over 89.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.3% on volume of over 78.3 million shares. Viking Therapeutics is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8% on the day, while Unity Software is lagging other components of the Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

