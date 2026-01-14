Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading up about 0.7% with over 89.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.3% on volume of over 78.3 million shares. Viking Therapeutics is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8% on the day, while Unity Software is lagging other components of the Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MKTN
