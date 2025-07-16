Markets
MDIV

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

July 16, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

The First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 85,000. Shares of MDIV were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Huntington Bancshares, trading down about 0.2% with over 19.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.8% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Prudential Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

