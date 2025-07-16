Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Huntington Bancshares, trading down about 0.2% with over 19.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.8% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Prudential Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV
