Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.7% with over 19.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, down about 0.3% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Cal-maine Foods is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while Eversource Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.