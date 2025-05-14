The First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 201,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of MDIV were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.7% with over 19.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, down about 0.3% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Cal-maine Foods is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while Eversource Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.