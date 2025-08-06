Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LSGR

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 805,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of LSGR were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading trading flat with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.2% on volume of over 36.4 million shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Walt Disney is lagging other components of the Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

