Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading trading flat with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.2% on volume of over 36.4 million shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Walt Disney is lagging other components of the Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LSGR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.