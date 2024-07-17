News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

July 17, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 691,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of LDSF were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading off about 11.6% with over 696,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading flat on volume of over 606,000 shares. First Trust Senior Loan Fund is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 0.1% on the day.

