Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.1% with over 70.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, off about 2.6% on volume of over 51.7 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 18.5% on the day, while Costar Group is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 13%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMCB
