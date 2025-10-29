The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 660,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of IMCB were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.1% with over 70.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, off about 2.6% on volume of over 51.7 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 18.5% on the day, while Costar Group is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 13%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMCB

