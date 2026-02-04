Markets
IGV

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

February 04, 2026 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 32.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 6.5 million. Shares of IGV were off about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 13.6% with over 76.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Confluent, down about 0.3% on volume of over 47.2 million shares. Dolby Laboratories is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Intapp is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, trading lower by about 19.1%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGVVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IGV
PLTR
CFLT
DLB
INTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.