Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 32.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 6.5 million. Shares of IGV were off about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 13.6% with over 76.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Confluent, down about 0.3% on volume of over 47.2 million shares. Dolby Laboratories is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Intapp is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, trading lower by about 19.1%.

