Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 13.6% with over 76.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Confluent, down about 0.3% on volume of over 47.2 million shares. Dolby Laboratories is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Intapp is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, trading lower by about 19.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV
