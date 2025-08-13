Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

Markets
The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 4.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 395,000. Shares of IGM were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.7% with over 115.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 5% on volume of over 77.0 million shares. Intapp is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 15.1% on the day, while Core Scientific is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

