Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.7% with over 115.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 5% on volume of over 77.0 million shares. Intapp is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 15.1% on the day, while Core Scientific is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM
