Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HERO

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 322,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of HERO were off about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Unity Software, trading off about 4.9% with over 13.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Electronic Arts, up about 0.3% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Playtika Holding is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Douyu International Holdings is lagging other components of the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

