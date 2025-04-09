Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were PDD Holdings (PDD), trading off about 0.8% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NU Holdings (NU), up about 1.6% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti (AU) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.6% on the day, while Ishares Msci Malaysia Index Fund (EWM) is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GVUS
