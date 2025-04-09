The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 440,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of GVUS were off about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were PDD Holdings (PDD), trading off about 0.8% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NU Holdings (NU), up about 1.6% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti (AU) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.6% on the day, while Ishares Msci Malaysia Index Fund (EWM) is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GVUS

