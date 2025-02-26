Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Lloyds Banking Group, trading up about 3.1% with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, down about 0.9% on volume of over 8.7 million shares. GSK is lagging other components of the GMO International Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI
