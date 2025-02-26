Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI

News & Insights

The GMO International Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 512,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of GMOI were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Lloyds Banking Group, trading up about 3.1% with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, down about 0.9% on volume of over 8.7 million shares. GSK is lagging other components of the GMO International Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.1%.

