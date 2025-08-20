Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 4.9% with over 130.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.1% on volume of over 125.6 million shares. TJX Companies is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.9% on the day, while Doordash is lagging other components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GFLW
