The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 60,000. Shares of GFLW were down about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 4.9% with over 130.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.1% on volume of over 125.6 million shares. TJX Companies is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.9% on the day, while Doordash is lagging other components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GFLW

