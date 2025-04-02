Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alibaba Group trading off about 1.9% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Full Truck Alliance, up about 1.4% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. KT is lagging other components of the Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEME
