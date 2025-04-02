The Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 384,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of GEME were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alibaba Group trading off about 1.9% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Full Truck Alliance, up about 1.4% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. KT is lagging other components of the Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEME

