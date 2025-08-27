Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rigetti Computing, trading up about 2.3% with over 21.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Terawulf, off about 0.1% on volume of over 13.1 million shares. Impinj is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while Kymera Therapeutics is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC
