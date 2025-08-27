The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 111,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of FYC were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rigetti Computing, trading up about 2.3% with over 21.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Terawulf, off about 0.1% on volume of over 13.1 million shares. Impinj is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while Kymera Therapeutics is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.