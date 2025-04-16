The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of FLSP were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 6.5% with over 153.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 4.6% on volume of over 51.4 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLSP

