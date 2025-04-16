Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 6.5% with over 153.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 4.6% on volume of over 51.4 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLSP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.