The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 155,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of FLRG were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.1% with over 83.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 0.6% on volume of over 16.3 million shares. Interdigital is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11.7% on the day, while Unum Group is lagging other components of the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLRG

