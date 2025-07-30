Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.1% with over 83.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 0.6% on volume of over 16.3 million shares. Interdigital is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11.7% on the day, while Unum Group is lagging other components of the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLRG
