Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBT

January 21, 2026 — 01:34 pm EST

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 398,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of FBT were up about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Moderna, trading up about 10.5% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gilead Sciences, up about 2.8% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Exact Sciences is lagging other components of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF Wednesday, trading higher by about 0.1%.

