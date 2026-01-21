Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Moderna, trading up about 10.5% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gilead Sciences, up about 2.8% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Exact Sciences is lagging other components of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF Wednesday, trading higher by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBT
