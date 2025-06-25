The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 403,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of FAN were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nextera Energy, trading down about 1.2% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and GE Vernova, trading flat on volume of over 833,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Amtd Digital is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.