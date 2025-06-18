Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nextera Energy, trading down about 0.5% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and GE Vernova, off about 0.3% on volume of over 706,000 shares. American Superconductor is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.4% on the day, while Lazard Japanese Equity ETF is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN
