Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Plug Power, trading up about 0.6% with over 58.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, up about 9.3% on volume of over 36.2 million shares. Clear Secure is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 32.2% on the day, while Mannkind is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 33%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESML
