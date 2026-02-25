Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESML

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 613,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 138,000. Shares of ESML were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Plug Power, trading up about 0.6% with over 58.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, up about 9.3% on volume of over 36.2 million shares. Clear Secure is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 32.2% on the day, while Mannkind is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 33%.

