The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 255,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of EEMA were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 7% with over 36.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, off about 6.6% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Vipshop is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 0.1% on the day, while Kanzhun is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 21.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

