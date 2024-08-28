Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 7% with over 36.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, off about 6.6% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Vipshop is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 0.1% on the day, while Kanzhun is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 21.7%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA
