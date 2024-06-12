Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 0.9% with over 37.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 0.6% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Pdd Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2% on the day, while Kanzhun is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.