Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

June 12, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 361,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 0.9% with over 37.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 0.6% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Pdd Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2% on the day, while Kanzhun is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

