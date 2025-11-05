Markets
EDGI

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EDGI

November 05, 2025 — 12:39 pm EST

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 816,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of EDGI were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, trading up about 0.7% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci India ETF, up about 0.5% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Ishares Msci Global Gold Miners ETF is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Ishares Msci Japan SM Cap is lagging other components of the 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

