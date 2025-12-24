Markets
CXSE

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CXSE

December 24, 2025 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 292,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of CXSE were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pdd Holdings, trading up about 1.2% with over 5.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, off about 1% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Tal Education Group is lagging other components of the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 1.3%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CXSEVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CXSE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CXSE
PDD
IQ
TAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.