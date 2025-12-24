The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 292,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of CXSE were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pdd Holdings, trading up about 1.2% with over 5.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, off about 1% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Tal Education Group is lagging other components of the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CXSE

