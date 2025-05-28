Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AGNC Investment, trading up about 0.8% with over 19.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, up about 0.4% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Qvc Group is lagging other components of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDT
