Markets
CRDT

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDT

May 28, 2025 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of CRDT were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AGNC Investment, trading up about 0.8% with over 19.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, up about 0.4% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Qvc Group is lagging other components of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.3%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDTVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRDT
AGNC
NLY
QVCGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.