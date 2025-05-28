Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDT

The Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of CRDT were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AGNC Investment, trading up about 0.8% with over 19.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, up about 0.4% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Qvc Group is lagging other components of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.3%.

