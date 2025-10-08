Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Trilogy Metals, trading up about 5.2% with over 31.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, up about 5.2% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Hudbay Minerals is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 8.1% on the day, while Ishares Msci India ETF is lagging other components of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF, trading lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPP
