The Sprott Copper Miners ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of COPP were up about 5.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Trilogy Metals, trading up about 5.2% with over 31.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, up about 5.2% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Hudbay Minerals is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 8.1% on the day, while Ishares Msci India ETF is lagging other components of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF, trading lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPP

