Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR

February 12, 2025 — 01:07 pm EST

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of CCNR were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Baytex Energy, trading off about 2.3% with over 11.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, off about 2.5% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. Pan American Silver is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

