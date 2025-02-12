Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Baytex Energy, trading off about 2.3% with over 11.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, off about 2.5% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. Pan American Silver is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.