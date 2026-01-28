Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AQWA

The Global X Clean Water ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 378,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of AQWA were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Xylem, trading down about 3.2% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Primo Brands, off about 1.3% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Energy Recovery is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.9% on the day, while Badger Meter is lagging other components of the Global X Clean Water ETF, trading lower by about 15.3%.

