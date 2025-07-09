Markets
ALAI

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ALAI

July 09, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 104,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of ALAI were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2% with over 98.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 0.9% on volume of over 41.3 million shares. Astera Labs is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Core Scientific is lagging other components of the Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

