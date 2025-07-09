Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2% with over 98.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 0.9% on volume of over 41.3 million shares. Astera Labs is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Core Scientific is lagging other components of the Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ALAI
