In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Electric Power, up about 3.5% and shares of Xcel Energy, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 4.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sprout Social, lower by about 11.6%, and shares of C3.AI, lower by about 11.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, WCLD

