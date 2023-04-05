Markets
AEP

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, WCLD

April 05, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Electric Power, up about 3.5% and shares of Xcel Energy, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 4.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sprout Social, lower by about 11.6%, and shares of C3.AI, lower by about 11.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, WCLD

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEP
XEL
SPT
AI
WCLD
XLU

